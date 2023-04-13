DALLAS(KDAF)— With her products, she’s helping other women have a sense of security and peace of mind when they take to the streets.

Inside DFW host, Jenny Anchondo talked to Amy Robbins Founder and CEO of Alexo Athletica.

Alexo Athletica is a sportswear that can hide and conceal your weapon while you’re working out or while running errands

Sportswear is usually made of lightweight, breathable material, it can be difficult to conceal the outline of a weapon.

In 2015, Amy was training for the Dallas White Rock Marathon when she was followed and harassed during her run. The situation inspired Robbins to open up her business.

Robbins said wanted to carry her self-defense tool on her body while running but nothing existed.

“The company exists to empower men and women to live self-reliant prepared lives and provide the ability for them to do that with premium apparel”, said Robbins.

The company sells leggings, shorts, and skirts that all come with 8 pockets, so you can carry your weapon easily.

Check out Alexo Athletica’s website to purchase your own sportswear.