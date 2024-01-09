DALLAS (KDAF) — The temperatures are finally reaching below freezing during the season. Vets are advising pet owners to take precautions to keep their furry family safe.

Pet-sitting company TrustedHousehttps://www.trustedhousesitters.com/house-and-pet-sitters/sitters along with trust veterinarians share their top advice on keeping pets safe during the winter.

“Most of us take sensible actions over the winter to look after ourselves, but we also need to think about how to keep our pets safe,” said Veterinary Surgeon Rebecca MacMillan, BVetMed, BSAVA, PGCertSAM, MRCVS. “The chilly weather can be enjoyed safely with our furry companions as long as you take a few sensible precautions.”

Protect The Paws – Pet booties can also provide protection and warmth during winter walks. Vets recommend Pet booties if you live in an area that gets snow. These keep the pet’s paws warm.

“Boots are a good idea for dog’s paws if you live in an area where snow is likely. These will keep your pet’s feet warm, as well as safe from any debris that might be hidden underneath the snow,” said MacMillan in a statement.

2. Monitor Food Intake – Vet experts say pets may require additional calories during the cold weather to generate energy and stay warm, while some need a decrease in calories.

3. Keep a Full Water Bowl – Don’t be fooled! Cold weather can also contribute to dehydration in pets, so make sure they always have access to fresh water.

4. Be Cautious with Space Heaters – Keep pets away from space heaters and other heat sources, as they can cause burns or start fires if knocked over.

5. Stay Up to Date on Vaccines – Make sure your pet’s vaccinations are current. Cold weather can increase their risk of contracting certain illnesses, according to veterinarians.

6. Don’t Leave Pets in the Car – No matter super hot or super cold, DON’T leave your pets in the car.

7. Keep Baths to a Minimum – The ASPCA recommends pet owners keep bathing to a minimum and keep their homes humidified to avoid dry skin on pets during the winter. However, be sure to wash your dog’s paws after a walk in the winter.

8. Check Your Engine – Outdoor and feral cats often use warm engines as a heat source in cold temperatures. Before using your vehicle, ensure outdoor animals’ safety by checking underneath your car and honking to alert any furry visitors.

9. Watch For Signs of Hypothermia and Frostbite – If your pet exhibits symptoms such as shivering, lethargy, ice on their body, or discolored skin, contact your veterinarian immediately.

Check your pet’s ears, tail, and paws for signs of frostbite, which can appear as pale or gray skin that’s cold to the touch.

10. Prepare for power outages and storms – Make sure you have enough supplies to keep you going for a few days.