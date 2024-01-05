The video above is from a previous segment.

‘DALLAS (KDAF) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is seen as a day of service for many and that is the concept for MLK Fest.

The Mission Continues Dallas will be teaming up with the MLK Clean Team for the beautification of the park. The initiative will take place at the MLK Jr. Community Center in the South Dallas Fair Park Neighborhood.

The event is open to those who would like to volunteer ages 13 and above. Children under 13-years-old are allowed to participate with parents too.

