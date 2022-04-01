DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas Kill City is a crime-thriller based in Dallas by Dallas-based director and producer, Romario Facey. The film takes the audience through a story about the sometimes unbreakable bonds of Texas gangs. Texas Kill City features primarily Texas actors.

The premiere will be hosted at LOOK Cinema in Dallas and will be hosted by CW33 KDAF’s very own Jenny Anchondo.

Jenny had a chat with Romario Facey about the ever-expanding movie-making business in Texas and what to expect from Texas Kill City.

To get your tickets for the premiere, click here. For more information about Texas Kill City, visit texaskillcity.com.