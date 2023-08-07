To become a member or renew your membership, click here.

The video above is a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallasites are invited to celebrate 25 years of Dallas spirit with the Katy 5k.

The marathon will be throughout Uptown, Turtle Creek and onto the Katy Trail, according to the Katy Trail.

Runners can look forward to free food from over 35 different local restaurants, two free Michelob Ultras, music, and an epic dance party to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Katy 5K.

Registration for the event has already starts April 28th through May 31. Each registration day costs money to enter the event, there is a VIP option as well.

To sign up and get more information on the event, click here.