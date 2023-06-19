DALLAS (KDAF) — CW’s very own Karamo Brown of the Karamo Show paid a visit to his home state of Texas to celebrate Dallas Pride with CW33!

Digital Producer/Reporter Maiya Turner got to sit down with Karamo and talk about one of his favorite cities, Dallas!

“I love Dallas! You know, I’m from Texas. So Dallas is like my little getaway family and friends are here. But I’m also here for pride. Because, you know, this is a moment where, as we know, in this country right now, things are wild, things are crazy. And there’s a lot of LGBTQIA people that are under attack. And so I just want to come out here; show my support,” Karamo said.

Watch Karamo shares his sentiments on Pride and all things Texas!