Crocs is planning on re-releasing some of its most iconic pairs of Crocs after four years of fan anticipation.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Disney Pixar series Cars has always been a fan favorite for many who grew up with the childhood movie. Right now nostalgia is a trend in the retail world, with many clinging on to anything that reminds them of happy times.

Crocs is planning on re-releasing some of its most iconic pairs of Crocs to hop back on the trend. Fire your engines as Crocs brings back its Lightning McQueen adults Crocs! The show company is planning on officially releasing the pair Sept. 8 with many already in lines across America hoping to get on the pre-order list.

This isn’t the first time the show brand has joined the Nostalgia train. With recent release collaborations with Barbie, Hello Kitty and Lisa Frank, it was bound to happen that they’d bring back the Lightening!

Back by popular ka-chow! 🏎️ 💨 Get ready for Disney and Pixar Cars’ Lightning McQueen adult clogs on 9.8.22 at https://t.co/YgzGJcnO02 pic.twitter.com/CY1fjKygYy — Crocs (@Crocs) September 5, 2022

It has been four years since the last release of the adult version of the Crocs. Will you be zooming to the finish line for your pair?