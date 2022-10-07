FORT WORTH, Tx (KDAF) — It looks like North Texans showed out for South Korean boy band ENHYPEN.

The young K-pop group made a stop at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth as a part of the group’s ‘MANIFESTO’ world tour.

Officials representing the group posted a picture to Twitter showing a packed stadium, with the caption reading, “[#오늘의ENHYPEN] Say Hi, FORT WORTH! Only #ENGENE makes #ENHYPEN complete. We are always together #221006 @ MANIFESTO in FORT WORTH”

Consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI, ENHYPEN was formed by Belift Lab.

