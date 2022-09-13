DALLAS (KDAF) — The North Richland Hills Police Department has welcomed a new K-9 to the force and has given him a familiar name.

Named after iconic Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic, department officials shared in a Facebook post that the K-9’s name is Luka “Dogcic”.

“Luka ‘Dogcic,’ a one-year-old Belgian Malinois from Holland, has joined the North Richland Hills Police Department,” officials said in a Facebook post.

Lucky for Luka, his handler Officer Matt Boyd is a huge Dallas Mavericks fan. Officials say Officer Boy spent six weeks training his new partner in the Texas Hill Country and that Luka had a successful first night on the streets.

