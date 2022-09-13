DALLAS (KDAF) — Tourists will soon have another destination hotel to choose from in Dallas.

Marriott has announced that a new JW Marriott hotel will open in Dallas’ Arts District in spring 2023. Officials say the hotel will have 23 floors, 267 rooms, three restaurants, a Sky Lobby, fitness center, ballroom, cocktail lounge and more.

“This hotel will be the new destination for luxury in the heart of the Downtown Dallas Arts District. Inspired by the simple beauty of the natural world, our hotel is created to stimulate memorable experiences crafted by inspiring design, authenticity and a humble approach to luxury,” says Daniel Moon of Sam Moon Development Group.

Officials hope the location of this hotel will provide guests with accessibility to all the attractions with the Dallas arts scene as well as the restaurants and venues within the area.