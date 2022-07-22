DALLAS (KDAF) — The largest dinosaur event in North America is coming to North Texas.

Houston-based Jurassic Quest will run for a limited time at Fair Park from July 29 to July 31. Families will be able to walk around some of the biggest photorealistic dinosaur displays in the nation in the comfort of indoors.

Jurassic Quest is one of the first indoor family edutainment shows to relaunch since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic back in March of 2020. The show will feature rideable dinosaurs, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a play area, and more.

To get your tickets, visit jurassicquest.com. Tickets are for timed entries and prices start at $19 per ticket. for more information, click here.

