DALLAS (KDAF) — Juneteenth, June 19, is this weekend and the DFW metroplex is hosting tons of events to celebrate the now federally recognized holiday that was first established in Texas.

Juneteenth (a mashup of the words ‘June’ and ‘nineteenth’) celebrates the ending of slavery in America.

If you want to get in on the celebrations, here are some events taking place in North Texas:

Dallas Southern Pride Juneteenth Unity Weekend: June 16-20

The organization will be hosting an entire weekend of Juneteenth events to celebrate the freeing of African American slaves. Events include a festival, a pool party, an Emancipation ball, concerts and more.

Music artists performing include:

Yo Gotti

Moneybagg Yo

The City Girls

Saucy Santana

Yella Beezy

Erica Banks

For more information, visit dallassouthernpride.com.

City of Garland’s inaugural Juneteenth Celebration Event: June 19

In celebration of the holiday, the City of Garland has announced its inaugural Juneteenth Celebration. Located at Audubon Park on W. Oates Rd, city officials urge residents to come on out for ‘a day of festivities’.

There will be dancers, speakers, vendors, contests and live music from the Buster Brown Band. The event will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Dallas Cowboys event at The Star in Frisco: June 18

The Dallas Cowboys will be hosting a lineup of food vendors for its Juneteenth Celebration at The Star in Frisco Saturday, June 18. View the image below for a list of the vendors.

Photo courtesy of the Dallas Cowboys.

City of Dallas Juneteenth Celebration: June 18

The City of Dallas is hosting its official Juneteenth Celebration at Nash Davis Park on Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officials say the free event will feature giveaways, community resources, BBQ and more.

Juneteenth Fashion Show at Legacy Hall: June 19

Legacy West is hosting a Juneteenth fashion show and experience, celebrating the ‘historical, influential, and current contributions of the African-American community.’

This free-to-attend event is open to all and will be at Legacy Hall in Plano (7800 Windrose Avenue).

For more information, click here.

North Texas Juneteenth Celebration: June 18

The third annual North Texas Juneteenth Celebration is coming back to Dallas’ Fair Park. Featuring events for people of all ages, there is plenty of family-friendly fun to be had while also offering fun for the 21-and-older crow.

This free event will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Click here for more information.