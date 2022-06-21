Happy family playing in backyard. Mother sprinkling her kids in hot summer day.

DALLAS (KDAF) — June 21 is the day of the Summer Solstice, which is the longest day of daylight and the official beginning of summer.

Even though North Texas has already been seeing the summer heat, American Red Cross of Greater North Texas released these summer safety tips in celebration of the solstice.

Here are some of their tips:

Water safety

Prevent unsupervised access to water to children. Always make sure there is adult supervision when children are near water

Take a swim class

Download the Red Cross swim app for kid-friendly videos and water activities

Swim in a life-guarded area

Reach and throw, don’t go. When someone is drowning throw an object to the person in trouble. If you jump in after them, you could become a victim yourself

Camping safety

Pack a first aid kit

Plan ahead

Share your travel plans and locations with a family member, neighbor or friend

Bring nutritious items like foot and water, light-weight clothing and supplies for pets

Grilling safety

Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use

Never grill indoors

Maker sure everyone, including pets, stay away from the grill

Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, deck, tree branches or anything that could catch fire

Use the long-handled tools, especially made for cooking on the grill

Summer and pets

Don’t leave your pet in a hot vehicle

Dogs with short noses like snouts, overweight pets, or pets with extremely thick fur are more prone to heat stroke

Some of the signs of heat stroke in pets include heaving breathing, being unable to calm down, brick red gum color, fast pulse and being unable to get up

If you think your pet has a heat stroke, take their temperature rectally. If temps are above 105, cool the animal down

Bring your pet to the vet as soon as possible

For more information, visit American Red Cross of Greater North Texas.