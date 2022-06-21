DALLAS (KDAF) — June 21 is the day of the Summer Solstice, which is the longest day of daylight and the official beginning of summer.
Even though North Texas has already been seeing the summer heat, American Red Cross of Greater North Texas released these summer safety tips in celebration of the solstice.
Here are some of their tips:
Water safety
- Prevent unsupervised access to water to children. Always make sure there is adult supervision when children are near water
- Take a swim class
- Download the Red Cross swim app for kid-friendly videos and water activities
- Swim in a life-guarded area
- Reach and throw, don’t go. When someone is drowning throw an object to the person in trouble. If you jump in after them, you could become a victim yourself
Camping safety
- Pack a first aid kit
- Plan ahead
- Share your travel plans and locations with a family member, neighbor or friend
- Bring nutritious items like foot and water, light-weight clothing and supplies for pets
Grilling safety
- Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use
- Never grill indoors
- Maker sure everyone, including pets, stay away from the grill
- Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, deck, tree branches or anything that could catch fire
- Use the long-handled tools, especially made for cooking on the grill
Summer and pets
- Don’t leave your pet in a hot vehicle
- Dogs with short noses like snouts, overweight pets, or pets with extremely thick fur are more prone to heat stroke
- Some of the signs of heat stroke in pets include heaving breathing, being unable to calm down, brick red gum color, fast pulse and being unable to get up
- If you think your pet has a heat stroke, take their temperature rectally. If temps are above 105, cool the animal down
- Bring your pet to the vet as soon as possible
For more information, visit American Red Cross of Greater North Texas.