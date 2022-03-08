DALLAS (KDAF) — Sneakerheads and Dallas Mavericks fans alike could be excited as reports are swirling that Jordan Brand will be releasing a signature shoe of certain young NBA superstar.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, Jordan will be releasing Luka Doncic‘s first signature shoe, the Luka 1, in 2022. The Mavs’ young guard has made waves since entering the league in 2018 and has carried the franchise offensively in his four seasons in Dallas.

Doncic‘s signature shoe is expected to drop in the summer of 2022 with a rumored blue/white colorway and after that release, other colorways are expected to follow.

Doncic is averaging 28 points, over 9 rebounds and nearly 9 assists per game for the fifth seed Mavs this season.