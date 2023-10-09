The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Girl Gang and Pothos Health are teaming up for an event to help promote awareness of mental health and wellbeing.

“Join us for a special in-person celebration of Pothos Health’s 1 Year Anniversary,” the website said. “We are hosting a Mental Health + Wellness Social powered by Pothos + The Tower Club on Elm Street in Dallas, TX, USA. This event is all about promoting mental well-being and connecting with others who share the same passion.”

The event will feature guest speaker Kayla Meyer, a licensed trauma therapist dedicated to helping clients heal from past trauma and live a fulfilling life.

Credit: Dallas Girl Gang

“Kayla practices a therapy modality called Brainspotting, which unwinds the brain’s learned reactions to danger through brain stimulation during emotional activation. She helps clients build stronger connections between their minds and bodies so they increase their self-awareness, which can be useful when they become overwhelmed. Clients learn strategies to perpetuate healthy relationship dynamics, and practice effective communication skills. Kayla’s style is warm and non-judgmental. She is transparent with her clients and seeks to collaborate with them as they begin to heal from their trauma,” the Pothos website said.

The event is from 6 to 9 P.M. on October 12 at the Tower Club. The event is free, but please reserve a spot in advance.