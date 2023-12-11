The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Police Department is giving back to the community for the holidays! the police department has two upcoming Christmas events.

The 4th Annual Christmas Food Giveaway will take place on Dec. 19. The event will have free food and resource giveaways while supplies last.

Stay informed regarding the upcoming events organized by @DallasPD. #MondayMentions pic.twitter.com/2H6mJAf02N — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) December 11, 2023

There will also be holiday fun during Christmas at the Rink! the event will take place at the Southern Skate Roller Rink on Dec. 16. Kids will be able to skate and take pictures with Santa as light refreshments and hot chocolate are provided.

