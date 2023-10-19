The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) – The list keeps on growing with so much to do and see in Dallas! So many experiences await as new places pop up every year.

Joey’s Restaurant is a casual upscale dining experience that’s making its way to the Big D. The first Joey’s opened in 1992, now with over 20 locations, its newest location will be in NorthPark Center.

Check out one of their locations JOEY Aventura in Miami, FL below:

“Our model isn’t to repeat formulas but create spaces perfectly suited to the locale and its clientele. Each JOEY restaurant is unique, but they all have plenty in common: great food, lively environments, exceptional dining experiences,” their website read.

It will be exciting to see what new experience the NorthPark location will provide! For more information follow JOEY Restaurant’s website and social media.

