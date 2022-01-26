DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Rangers and Delaware North are partnering to host a hiring event for seasonal positions at Globe Life Field and Choctaw Stadium.

The job fair will be at Globe Life Field’s North Plaza on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officials are encouraging anyone 16 years and older to attend the job fair, where they can get information on open positions, submit applications and participate in on-site interviews.

For more information, including a full list of open positions, click here.

Photo courtesy the Texas Rangers.