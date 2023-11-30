The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — JINYA Ramen Bar is bringing back The Red Garnet for a limited time, available at all JINYA locations from Dec. 1, 2023 to Feb. 29, 2024.

The ramen dish is made with thick noodles, a creamy vegan soup with spicy garlic sauce, topped with pork chasu, green onion, kikurage, chopped onion, and spinach.

“We are excited to bring back The Red Garnet,” said JINYA CEO and Founder Tomo Takahashi. “This bowl caters to various dietary preferences and perfectly encapsulates the festive spirit with its vibrant red hue. It’s a truly special dish that we know our loyal fans love, and it serves as a delightful highlight as we bid farewell to an incredible year and welcome 2024!”

Credit: JINYA

In addition to the return of The Red Garnet bowl, guests can also indulge in the Curry Nikuman bun. This steamed bun, filled with flavorful pork soboro and accompanied by JINYA’s signature curry dipping sauce, promises to kickstart any meal with a burst of savory goodness.

Credit: JINYA

To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinyaramenbar.com.