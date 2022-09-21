DALLAS (KDAF) — The State Fair of Texas doesn’t begin for about another week; however, the nationally recognized late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live celebrated this Texas tradition early.

Show regular Guillermo Rodriguez was in Dallas’ Fair Park yesterday, where he made a live appearance on the show.

“Why are you in Dallas? You know New York is the other way right?” Jimmy comically asked Guillermo.

“Yeah Jimmy, but I am here for the food.” We all are Guillermo, we all are.

Guillermo then tried out some items from this year’s State Fair menu, including:

Fried Charcuterie Board

Holy Biscuit

Ultimate Brookie Monster

To see Guillermo’s full Texas State Fair appearance, click here.

CW33 producer Clarissa Bustamante and reporter Stephanie Mendez pose for a pic with Jimmy Kimmel Live’s Guillermo Rodriguez.