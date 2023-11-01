The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new jewelry store is opening in the Dallas area.

Brackish, a line of nature-inspired accessories crafted from local, sustainability sourced materials is opening their first ever retail store and it’s right here in Dallas! To celebrate, the store is hosting its grand opening party on Nov. 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres as well as a meet and greet with the founders. An artisan will also be on-site making one of a kind pieces, according to the store.

Brackish sells bow ties, belts, women’s jewelry and more. Each piece is hand-made and takes 4-5 hours. For more information, follow their social media.