Jessie James Decker arrives at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready for a good time in Dallas this weekend? Country music fans, it’s time to dust off your boots and head over to Strauss Square this weekend.

Country music artist Jessie James Decker is performing at the square on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. The 34-year-old American country music pop singer is known for her country bops and her reality tv show Eric & Jessie: Game On.

It’s not too late to buy your tickets, here’s how:

Head over to the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s website and click “buy tickets.” Ticket prices start at around $30 and range up to $50.