DALLAS (KDAF) —The CW33 family is sending our heartfelt condolences to the family of Jerry Springer, the famous talk show host who aired on the station for several seasons.

Jerry’s charming personality and spirit of compassion will be sincerely missed, and his dedication to entertaining and informing the audience will remain an inspiration to us all. Since 2010, CW33 in Dallas has been showing the show’s episodes, and still airing the reruns to this day. It was an exciting show that kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

Jerry, years ago, visited CW33 studios with the former show The Eye Opener team members. He got a chance to add his old Jerrry charm on the morning news.

“I used to be a news anchor for ten years for the NBC affiliate in Cincinnati and the managing editor there,” Jerry told CW33.

Jerry Springer Show” dominated the ratings for 27 years and became a cultural icon. His departure left a lasting impact on daytime television, and he will be remembered for his larger-than-life personality and his passionate commitment to journalism.

Jerry Springer and Host Yolonda Williams

Jerry Springer took over Yolanda’s audio booth for a few stories and got to “Express Himself” with a special wish on our wall.

Jerry Springer with CW33 Executive Producer Kinya Cano

Jerry showing love to CW33 newsrooms and fans of his show