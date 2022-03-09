DALLAS (KDAF) — Jazz Age social is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus. On March 27, Dallas Heritage Village is hosting a vintage-themed party from noon to 5 p.m.
Here’s what officials say you can expect from the event:
- Live Jazz performance by the Singapore Slingers
- Learn some 1920s dance steps with Elaine Hewlett from Rhythm Room
- Live performance by Amelia Foxtrot with records and period phonographs
- Antique automobiles
- ‘Best dressed’ contest
- Ice cream and food options
- Vendors
- Classic games, such as: croquet, horseshoes, badminton, and more!
- 21+ speakeasy event
- Vintage costume is highly encouraged
The event is free for children 12-years-old and younger. General admission tickets can be purchased online or at the gate for $20. You will have to buy separate tickets for the 21-and-older speakeasy event.