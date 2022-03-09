DALLAS (KDAF) — Jazz Age social is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus. On March 27, Dallas Heritage Village is hosting a vintage-themed party from noon to 5 p.m.

Here’s what officials say you can expect from the event:

  • Live Jazz performance by the Singapore Slingers 
  • Learn some 1920s dance steps with Elaine Hewlett from Rhythm Room 
  • Live performance by Amelia Foxtrot with records and period phonographs 
  • Antique automobiles 
  • ‘Best dressed’ contest 
  • Ice cream and food options
  • Vendors
  • Classic games, such as: croquet, horseshoes, badminton, and more! 
  • 21+ speakeasy event 
  • Vintage costume is highly encouraged

The event is free for children 12-years-old and younger. General admission tickets can be purchased online or at the gate for $20. You will have to buy separate tickets for the 21-and-older speakeasy event.