DALLAS (KDAF) — Jazz Age social is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus. On March 27, Dallas Heritage Village is hosting a vintage-themed party from noon to 5 p.m.

Here’s what officials say you can expect from the event:

Live Jazz performance by the Singapore Slingers

Learn some 1920s dance steps with Elaine Hewlett from Rhythm Room

Live performance by Amelia Foxtrot with records and period phonographs

Antique automobiles

‘Best dressed’ contest

Ice cream and food options

Vendors

Classic games, such as: croquet, horseshoes, badminton, and more!

21+ speakeasy event

Vintage costume is highly encouraged

The event is free for children 12-years-old and younger. General admission tickets can be purchased online or at the gate for $20. You will have to buy separate tickets for the 21-and-older speakeasy event.