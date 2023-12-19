The video abover is from a previous sgement.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Wow! The world’s largest foam-flinging family event is coming to Dallas. Featuring more than 15 theme battles, Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle will be held at AT&T Stadium.

These types of events are held across the country in NFL stadiums. The event is hosted and created by Nerfer and world record holder, Jared Guynes.

A special holiday version of the family-friendly foam dart event will take place on Dec. 23 with doors opening at 5 p.m.

“This unexpected December 23rd date is the 5th event in our 2023 “Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle National Tour” which has taken this amazing event across the nation! Meet many of your your favorite Toy Blaster YouTube Celebrities LIVE in person. These will be announced over time as we get closer to the event!,” the event stated.

For more infomrsation and tickets , visit here.