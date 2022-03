DALLAS (KDAF) — The City of Dallas announces that all Dallas public library locations will be closed for staff development.

However, J. Erik Jonsson will open today at 2 p.m. for the homeless and those who need shelter from today’s freezing temperatures.

Our Calling and Oak Lawn UMC will also provide shelter beginning at 4 p.m.

