DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s National Wildlife Day and if you’re in North Texas, here is where you can see some amazing wildlife in the area.

Dallas Zoo

Here are the kinds of wildlife you can expect to see at the Dallas Zoo:

Big cats, such as lions and tigers

Lemurs

Reptiles

Primates

Birds

Flamingos

Penguins

Elephants

Hippos

Giraffes

For more information, click here.

Dallas Aquarium

Here are the kinds of wildlife you can expect to see at the Dallas Aquarium:

Ocelots

Flamingos

Birds

Fish

Reptiles

Penguins

For more information, click here.

Fort Worth Zoo

Here are the kinds of wildlife you can expect to see at the Fort Worth Zoo:

Birds

Mammals

Fish and Invertebrates

Reptiles and Amphibians

For more information, click here.