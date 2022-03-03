DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s National Wildlife Day and if you’re in North Texas, here is where you can see some amazing wildlife in the area.

Dallas Zoo

Here are the kinds of wildlife you can expect to see at the Dallas Zoo:

  • Big cats, such as lions and tigers
  • Lemurs
  • Reptiles
  • Primates
  • Birds
  • Flamingos
  • Penguins
  • Elephants
  • Hippos
  • Giraffes

Dallas Aquarium

Here are the kinds of wildlife you can expect to see at the Dallas Aquarium:

  • Ocelots
  • Flamingos
  • Birds
  • Fish
  • Reptiles
  • Penguins

Fort Worth Zoo

Here are the kinds of wildlife you can expect to see at the Fort Worth Zoo:

  • Birds
  • Mammals
  • Fish and Invertebrates
  • Reptiles and Amphibians

