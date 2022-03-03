DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s National Wildlife Day and if you’re in North Texas, here is where you can see some amazing wildlife in the area.
Here are the kinds of wildlife you can expect to see at the Dallas Zoo:
- Big cats, such as lions and tigers
- Lemurs
- Reptiles
- Primates
- Birds
- Flamingos
- Penguins
- Elephants
- Hippos
- Giraffes
For more information, click here.
Here are the kinds of wildlife you can expect to see at the Dallas Aquarium:
- Ocelots
- Flamingos
- Birds
- Fish
- Reptiles
- Penguins
For more information, click here.
Here are the kinds of wildlife you can expect to see at the Fort Worth Zoo:
- Birds
- Mammals
- Fish and Invertebrates
- Reptiles and Amphibians
For more information, click here.