DALLAS(KDAF)— All you burger eaters! All you burger eaters! Your stomach will be begging for more after eating this burger and sandwich.

On April 10, get ready to tantalize your taste buds with a new smoky menu item from Culvers! For a limited time, the Smokehouse BBQ Cheddar Pub Burger and Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be available at Culver’s locations located outside Dallas.

You can choose either a fresh, never-frozen beef patty or a crispy chicken fillet, topped with a new sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, layers of sharp cheddar, crispy onion rings, pickles, and signature mayo. Both sandwiches are served on a cheddar bun bursting with chunks of real cheddar.

“We’re always looking to give our guests more ways to enjoy new and exciting flavors, and the Smokehouse BBQ Cheddar does exactly that,” said Culver’s Director of Menu Development Quinn Adkins. “We’re excited for guests not only to experience the smoky sauce that gives the sandwich its name but to truly make it their own with their choice of beef or chicken.”

Texas has 14 locations and the metroplex has 5 locations. Check out the Restaurant Locator on their website to find your nearest Culver’s.