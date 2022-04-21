DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s got the tea? No, we’re not talking about gossip… this time. It just so happens to be National Tea Day on April 21!

Whether you’re on the side of tea or coffee in that longtime debate matters not on this day. It belongs to tea and teas of any form: sweet, unsweet, jasmine, green, mint, etc.

If you’re wanting to celebrate we took a look at Yelp’s list of the best high tea around Dallas:

Potpourri Boulangerie, located in Oak Cliff

Beatitudes Tea Room Gifts and Cafe

The Ritz-Carlton, located in Uptown

Heirloom Haul

Chocolate Angel Cafe & Tea Room, located in North Dallas

The Rose Garden Tea Room

The Adolphus, Autograph Collection, located in Downtown

Tin Tulip Tearoom

Chocolate Secrets