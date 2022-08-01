DALLAS (KDAF) — Here’s a new seasoning that will enhance the sweetness of your morning pancakes, with the all-new SNICKERS Shakers Seasoning Blend.

That’s right, there is now a seasoning to mimic the flavor profile of an iconic American candy bar. B&G Foods have unveiled the first official SNICKERS seasoning blend.

“We’re pleased to expand our wildly popular licensed seasoning blends line with the addition of SNICKERS, one of the most iconic chocolate bars of all time,” Jordan Greenberg, President of Spices & Seasonings and Executive Vice President of B&G Foods, said in a press release. “With the introduction of SNICKERS™ Shakers Seasoning Blend, everyone can now shake the SNICKERS® taste they love onto their favorite snacks and treats.”

The new SNICKERS seasoning will hit shelves nationwide this month.