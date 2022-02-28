DALLAS (KDAF) — From now until March 20, it is Pasta Month at Eataly Dallas, celebrating one of Italy’s greatest imports bestowed upon Texas: pasta!

The Italian marketplace invites the people of Dallas to learn about the more than 100 varieties of pasta that Eataly Dallas carries, the regions that inspired different pasta shapes and the stories behind their most beloved producers.

From pasta-focused tastings every weekend to expert-led classes, Pasta Month at Eataly Dallas is the ultimate destination for pasta lovers.

Carrying one of the largest selections of fresh and dry pasta in the area, learn how to make this beloved Italian export directly from Eataly’s pasta experts through a variety of events, including:

Expert-led Classes

Hands-On Cooking Classes

Chef Demonstrations

Pasta Giro at La Pizza & La Pasta

To learn more about these classes and events, click here.