DENTON (KDAF) — The City of Denton shared a message regarding Mental Health Awareness Month, “It’s okay not to be okay.”

The city tweeted, “It’s okay not to be okay. May is Mental Health Awareness Month and we want you to know there are local resources available. Now, more than ever, mental health is so important.”

What is mental health? The CDC says, “Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood.”

Want local help in Denton County? Check out Denton County MHMR. The center aims to enhance the quality of life for those it serves along with their family. “We respect each individual’s unique and special concerns by providing assistance to best fit their needs, that enhances their ability to live a full and dignified life, and that celebrates the contributions all individuals make to our community.”