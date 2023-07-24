DALLAS (KDAF) — Feast your eyes on the perfect way to end the summer, right before school starts.

Shark Month is in July and starting Monday, July 24, it’s officially Shark Week! Until July 31st, little explorers at Sea Life Grapevine have the opportunity to come “face to fin” with seven different species of sharks, as stated on the VistSeaLife website.

You can also upgrade your tickets to experience virtual reality as you “swim” with the sharks. Tickets start at $24.99 per adult/child, with admission and VR for $33+.

Visit Sea Life Grapevine for more information.