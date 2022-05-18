FRISCO (KDAF) — As the Frisco RoughRiders put it, “The biggest party in North Texas is back tomorrow night!”

That’s right everybody, it’s officially lazy river season at Dr. Pepper Ballpark in Frisco! The Rangers AA affiliate is known to have the largest water feature in a professional sporting venue.

Fun fact, the RoughRider’s lazy river opened up in 2016! The team says “Tickets are $25 and include Lazy River access, $2 Blue Norther Hard Seltzers and $2 drafts.”

For tickets and more information, click here.