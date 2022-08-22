DALLAS (KDAF) — Today is not the day… according to TxDOT Dallas, “It’s NOT the time to find out that your car isn’t part submarine! #flashfloods continuing in the #Dallas metro.”

Sorry to break it to you, but if your car doesn’t have a boat mode, then you don’t need to try and drive through roadways with standing water; it’s just not worth it. TxDOT tweeted, “Use caution if traveling & don’t drive into high water; even a few inches of water can be a danger to traffic. Heed warnings and #TurnAroundDontDrown #txwx #DFWtraffic.”

The department also warns that rainy weather is making it a tough commute this morning around the Dallas area. “The rainy weather is making it a tough commute this morning. Be visible to other drivers – lights on if the wipers are on! Check http://drivetexas.org for latest travel info & camera views to help your drive.”

Always remember, turn around don’t drown!