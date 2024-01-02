Is a Mickey Mouse slasher film in the works? Apparently so.

Walt Disney’s “Steamboat Willie” has officially hit the public domain library in 2024. Each year, a set of movies, songs and characters likness becomes free for use. In the US, works are in the public domain 70 years after the creator’s death.

Into Frame Productions, released a trailer for the first-ever Mickey Mouse horror film. The film, “Mickey’s Mouse Trap” dropped on Monday and features clips from the original 1928 Walt Disney cartoon.

According to the plot on IMBD: “It’s Alex’s 21st Birthday, but she’s stuck at the amusement arcade on a late shift so her friends decide to surprise her, but a masked killer dressed as Mickey Mouse decides to play a game of his own with them which she must survive.”

The film is in no shape or fashion affiliated with Disney film or Disney Production. Nor has it been affiliated or endorsed by the big cheese either. However due to the laws on public domain, Steam Boat Willie Mickey Mouse’s likeness can be used throughout the movie.

You can watch the full movie trailer, here.