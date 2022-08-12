DALLAS (KDAF) — This one goes out to all the people who are very proud of their collection of records.

Friday, Aug. 12, is National Vinyl Record Day, so it’s time to bring out the turn tables, pull your favorite record out of its sleeve, and turn up the music. If you want to celebrate the day with some chill vibes, North Texas is home to many great record shops.

To help you find the right place for you, we took a peek at Yelp’s list of the best and present them to you. Here is their list:

Josey Records

Spinster Records

Forever Young Records

Good Records

The Spin Coffee and Vinyl

Top-Ten Record Shop

14th Records

CD Universe

CD Warehouse

NTX Vinyl