DALLAS (KDAF) — This one goes out to all the people who are very proud of their collection of records.
Friday, Aug. 12, is National Vinyl Record Day, so it’s time to bring out the turn tables, pull your favorite record out of its sleeve, and turn up the music. If you want to celebrate the day with some chill vibes, North Texas is home to many great record shops.
To help you find the right place for you, we took a peek at Yelp’s list of the best and present them to you. Here is their list:
- Josey Records
- Spinster Records
- Forever Young Records
- Good Records
- The Spin Coffee and Vinyl
- Top-Ten Record Shop
- 14th Records
- CD Universe
- CD Warehouse
- NTX Vinyl