DALLAS (KDAF) — June 21 is the Summer Solstice, but it is also National Selfie Day. It’s time to take those phone front cameras out, take those selfies and show the world your beautiful face.

All selfies are beautiful, but there is an art to taking selfies, and DFW Airport is sharing some tips on Twitter that could help make your selfies ever so slightly better.

“Happy #NationalSelfieDay from DFW Airport! We’re celebrating today from our newly opened High C Gates, which includes an excellent selfie spot,” DFW Airport said in the tweet.

Here are their tips:

Keep light sources in front of you, not behind you

Shoot from an angle with your face or tilted down

Leave some distance between you and your background. They also recommend portrait mode.

