A yellow swallowtail butterfly standing on a pink flower with vibrant bokeh in the background.

ARLINGTON, Texas (KDAF) — This year, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and the Arlington City Council made June 20-26 National Pollinator Week.

This week city officials encourage the people of Arlington to learn about the importance of pollinators in the community and to promote the creation of pollinator habitats on public and private property.

Pollinators include bees, butterflies, moths, beetles, birds and bats.

“Residents and businesses can help by creating pollinator habitat. Using native and adapted plants in landscapes and gardens to provide food, nest and egg laying sites, and protection from predators will attract native pollinators,” officials said on the city’s website.

