DALLAS (KDAF) — Orange chicken is one of the most popular foods in American culture and for good reason.

This delicious entree has everything you want, a great flavor, and a good texture. Paired with steamed white rice and you have yourself a satisfying meal.

Friday, July 15, is National Orange Chicken Day, and to celebrate, here are the best places to get orange chicken in Dallas, according to Foursquare:

The Mint

Valentino Chinese Restaurant

Golden Gate

My Canh

Moon Wok

Pine Tree Chinese Garden

Bangkok City

Formosa Express

For more choices, visit Foursquare.