DALLAS (KDAF) — Orange chicken is one of the most popular foods in American culture and for good reason.
This delicious entree has everything you want, a great flavor, and a good texture. Paired with steamed white rice and you have yourself a satisfying meal.
Friday, July 15, is National Orange Chicken Day, and to celebrate, here are the best places to get orange chicken in Dallas, according to Foursquare:
- The Mint
- Valentino Chinese Restaurant
- Golden Gate
- My Canh
- Moon Wok
- Pine Tree Chinese Garden
- Bangkok City
- Formosa Express
For more choices, visit Foursquare.