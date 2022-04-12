DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a stormy day in North Texas and alongside the storms, it’s April 12, which means it’s National Grilled Cheese Day.
Maybe you’re already geared up at home with some delicious bread and cheese ready to hit the buttered-up pan to get that melty cheesy goodness prepared for your tastebuds.
Or, maybe you’re wanting to hit some local spots around Dallas. Don’t know where to go? We checked out Foursquare’s list for the best spots for an ooey, gooey grilled cheese:
- Dallas Grilled Cheese Co.
- The Porch
- Cafe Brazil
- Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
- Jack’s Chowhound
- The Nodding Donkey
- Strokers Ice House
- All Good Cafe
- Lucky’s Cafe
- Lee Harvey’s
- The Ivy Tavern
- Spiral Diner & Bakery
- Lakewood Landing
- Bankhead Brewing Company
- Norma’s Cafe