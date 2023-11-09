The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day! You can never go wrong with a good chicken sandwich, so we’ve rounded up some the best places to snag the fried delight in Dallas/Fort Worth.

Dave’s Hot Chicken

The original Dave’s Hot Chicken started in Los Angeles, but quickly gained a cult following and grew rapidly across the U.S., Canada, and the Middle East. Dave’s chicken is topped with a signature mix of spices, ranging from no spice to “The Reaper.” DFW locations include spots in Arlington, Dallas, Fort Worth, Irving and Plano.

Hattie B’s

Hattie B’s opened a location in Dallas on Main Street last year. This Nashville chicken joint is known for their hot chicken with varying spice levels, pimento mac and cheese, and banana pudding.

Stirr

You can get a crispy buffalo chicken sandwich at Stirr, topped with honey garlic buffalo sauce, slaw and blue cheese spread on a brioche bun. Mouthwatering, right? Stirr has two metroplex locations in Dallas and Addison.

Twisted Root

Twisted Root might be known for their burgers, but don’t sleep on their chicken sandwich. Tootsies Hot Chicken could give any burger on their menu a run for its money! Locations include spots in Plano, Arlington, Bedford, Carrollton, Coppell, Deep Ellum and Mansfield.

Whistle Britches

With three locations in Plano, Dallas and Southlake, Whistle Britches offers several different chicken sandwich options with toppings ranging from pepper jelly to dilly ranch to green chile queso blanco.

Smackbird

This ghost kitchen serves up all sorts of chicken for delivery only. Ever wanted to try mac and cheese on a chicken sandwich? Well, now you can. Get the Smack n’ Cheese at Smackbird, or try any of their other chicken sandwich options.