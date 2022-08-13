A large grilled filet Mignon steak with butter and thyme is served chopped on a wooden board. A dish of fried meat in close-up

DALLAS (KDAF) — “Beef. It’s what’s for Dinner.” This weekend, we are celebrating the delicious treat that is steak, as Saturday, Aug. 13 is National Filet Mignon Day.

Though they say the best steak comes from your own kitchen, there are some places in North Texas that are worthy contenders to your home-cooked New York Strip.

So, if you are open to trying something new, here are some great places in North Texas to celebrate National Filet Mignon Day. Here’ is Tripadvisor’s list of the best steak places in Dallas.

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

YO Ranch Steakhouse

Bob’s Steak & Chop House

Al Biernat’s

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

The Capital Grille

Saltgrass Steak House

SER Steak + Spirits

Town Hearth

Nick $ Sam’s

For more, visit Tripadvisor.