DALLAS (KDAF) — “Beef. It’s what’s for Dinner.” This weekend, we are celebrating the delicious treat that is steak, as Saturday, Aug. 13 is National Filet Mignon Day.
Though they say the best steak comes from your own kitchen, there are some places in North Texas that are worthy contenders to your home-cooked New York Strip.
So, if you are open to trying something new, here are some great places in North Texas to celebrate National Filet Mignon Day. Here’ is Tripadvisor’s list of the best steak places in Dallas.
- Pappas Bros. Steakhouse
- YO Ranch Steakhouse
- Bob’s Steak & Chop House
- Al Biernat’s
- Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
- The Capital Grille
- Saltgrass Steak House
- SER Steak + Spirits
- Town Hearth
- Nick $ Sam’s
