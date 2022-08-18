DALLAS (KDAF) — Having designated date nights with your significant other is important and sometimes veering away from those set days/nights and being spontaneous is even more important!

Dallas and North Texas as a whole is filled with plenty of incredible date ideas and what better day to be spontaneous than Thursday, August 18 which is National Couple’s Day!

National Today says, “Your partner in crime, your ride or die, your pain in the…well, you know what we mean. Love isn’t always easy, but when you find that special someone, it’s definitely worth it.”

We’ve scoured the internet plenty over the year to know that there are some staples and some not-so-known spots around town to get your date night on:

Drink and game at Cidercade, Pinstacks, or the Main Event

Try your hand at some tough teamwork at escape rooms

Tired of bowling or something similar? Maybe try Top Golf!

Check out Deep Ellum or other areas around town filled with unique & fun eateries and bars

Love animals? The Dallas or Fort Worth Zoo is for you!

Comedy venues all around North Texas are sure to fill your night with laughter and a good time

Maybe you need to just relax… check this story out Massages, getaways & just hanging out: These are the top spots for relaxation in Dallas