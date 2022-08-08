Kick aches and pains to the curb. Enjoy a whole new you with the best CBD balms made from only the purest botanical ingredients.

DALLAS (KDAF) — CBD is becoming very popular these days as it is being used more and more to help relieve pain and anxiety. Monday, August 8 is National CBD Day!

NationalToday says, “National CBD Day is celebrated on August 8 every year. This is a day to celebrate and spread awareness about the usages and capacities of cannabidiol, a hemp-based compound that is touted for its ability to relieve pain and anxiety. It is also believed to be effective for movement and cognition-based disorders.”

What is CBD? “C.B.D. is a phytocannabinoid that can be internally consumed by people and dogs without any adverse effects. In fact, C.B.D. has gained popularity over recent years because of the way it has seemed to help a lot of people with myofascial pain and with mental illnesses like anxiety.”

Yelp has a list of the best CBD stores in and around Dallas:

The Weed Spot – Oak Cliff

CBD Kratom – Uptown

Artisan Vapor & CBD Dallas

Total Nutrition CBD – Lower Greenville

Haylo CBD Wellness

CBD Plus USA – Plano

DFW CBD & Wellness

CBD Farmhouse – North Dallas

Endo Dispensary & Wellness