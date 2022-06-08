DALLAS (KDAF) — “People let me tell you ’bout my best friend he’s a warm hearted person who’ll love me ’til the end!” Urgent news: get out and grab your bestie(s) to celebrate Wednesday, June 8 which is National Best Friends Day!

No matter what, you’ll always have that one best friend in your life who’ll be with you through life’s thickest and thinnest moments. NationalToday says, “Whether they’re near or far, old or new, best friends help to carry us through our lives. This June 8, National Best Friends Day, it’s time to tell them how much we appreciate their company. As the Mayo Clinic reports: ‘Friends help you cope with traumas, such as divorce, serious illness, job loss, or the death of a loved one. They also encourage you to change or avoid unhealthy lifestyle habits, such as excessive drinking or lack of exercise.'”

Normally you don’t need special occasions to meet up with your best friend(s) but why not be a little intentional with this day and celebrate one another! We found some great and fun activities to do with your best friend around Dallas, according to Tripadvisor:

Check out some parks around town: Peter Pan Park, Cox Lane Park

Go game and drink at Cidercade Dallas

Test your detective and communication skills at Escape the Room Dallas

Get loose and throw some sharp weapons at some wood at Bad Axe Throwing

So who’s got the better drive at TopGolf Dallas

PanIQ Room Dallas

Catch a movie at: Look Cinema, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Magnolia Theatre

Have a laugh at Dallas Comedy House