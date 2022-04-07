DALLAS (KDAF) — April 7 is here and that means you might just need a beer. No other reason besides to celebrate National Beer Day!

Grab a pint, a bottle, whatever makes your heart happy celebrating this glorious day. Head over to the pub or bar of your choice or maybe a six-pack and enjoy some brewskies on the couch.

For centuries beer has been brewed and now there are endless options for you to taste and enjoy. The question remains, where do you get the best beer in Dallas? We took to FourSquare to find where you need to have a drink after work:

Meddlesome Moth, located in Design District

Deep Ellum Brewing Company

The Ginger Man

Katy Trail Ice House

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, located in Garland

The Old Monk

Strangeways

Craft and Growler

Eno’s Pizza Tavern

Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House

Lakewood Brewing Company

Lakewood Growler

Community Beer Company

Peticolas Brewing Company

Rodeo Goat