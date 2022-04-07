DALLAS (KDAF) — April 7 is here and that means you might just need a beer. No other reason besides to celebrate National Beer Day!
Grab a pint, a bottle, whatever makes your heart happy celebrating this glorious day. Head over to the pub or bar of your choice or maybe a six-pack and enjoy some brewskies on the couch.
For centuries beer has been brewed and now there are endless options for you to taste and enjoy. The question remains, where do you get the best beer in Dallas? We took to FourSquare to find where you need to have a drink after work:
- Meddlesome Moth, located in Design District
- Deep Ellum Brewing Company
- The Ginger Man
- Katy Trail Ice House
- Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, located in Garland
- The Old Monk
- Strangeways
- Craft and Growler
- Eno’s Pizza Tavern
- Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House
- Lakewood Brewing Company
- Lakewood Growler
- Community Beer Company
- Peticolas Brewing Company
- Rodeo Goat