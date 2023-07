DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s already hot outside and 7- Eleven wants to help you chill out for the Summer.

They are offering free slurpees from June 1 through June 11. Customers will be able to get up to three complimentary Slurpee drinks.

Two of the complimentary Slurpee beverages require the 7-Eleven app, while one is available to all customers, app or no app.

Get into trying all the flavors from Hibiscus Lemonade, Summertime Citrus and more.