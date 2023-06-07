DALLAS(KDAF)— This morning, North Texas will have tempertures in the mid-60s that will increase to the mid-80s in the afternoon. There is a chance of thunderstorms tonight that will start also in the afternoon.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop again this afternoon across the region. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s to low 90s under partly sunny skies. Additional showers and storms may approach from the west late tonight into early Tuesday morning. The overall severe weather threat will be low today and tonight, though gusty winds and small hail will be possible with any stronger storms”.

There will be scattered showers this weekend with temperatures in the 90s.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Expect warm temperatures (highs in the 90s)and even higher heat indices over the weekend and early next week. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible Friday through Sunday. Make sure to practice heat safety when out and about this weekend through early next week.