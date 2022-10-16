DALLAS (KDAF) — Cats are awesome pets. They are independent, chill and very loving pets. In celebration of the greatness that are cats, Sunday, Oct. 16 is Global Cat Day!
“Global Cat Day, which takes place October 16, reminds us that educating, engaging, and empowering people to defend and protect cats is the right thing to do. They say dogs are man’s best friend. Perhaps, but it’s very likely cats are tied for first place in the informal and unscientific “Best Friend” category.” as stated on NationalToday.com.
If you are thinking about adopting a cat in celebration of the day, here are a list of animal adoption services in North Texas:
- Dallas Animal Services
- Operation Kindness
- SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center
- East Lake Pet Orphanage
- Farmers Branch Animal Adoption Center
- Humane Society of Dallas County
- Frisco Humane Society
- Richardson Animal Shelter
- Mesquite Animal Services
- Human Society of North Texas
- HSNT Waggin’ Tails Adoption Center
- Animal Hope
- Fort Worth Animal Care and Control Shelter
- Haltom City Animal Services