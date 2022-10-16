DALLAS (KDAF) — Cats are awesome pets. They are independent, chill and very loving pets. In celebration of the greatness that are cats, Sunday, Oct. 16 is Global Cat Day!

“Global Cat Day, which takes place October 16, reminds us that educating, engaging, and empowering people to defend and protect cats is the right thing to do. They say dogs are man’s best friend. Perhaps, but it’s very likely cats are tied for first place in the informal and unscientific “Best Friend” category.” as stated on NationalToday.com.

If you are thinking about adopting a cat in celebration of the day, here are a list of animal adoption services in North Texas:

Dallas Animal Services

Operation Kindness

SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center

East Lake Pet Orphanage

Farmers Branch Animal Adoption Center

Humane Society of Dallas County

Frisco Humane Society

Richardson Animal Shelter

Mesquite Animal Services

Human Society of North Texas

HSNT Waggin’ Tails Adoption Center

Animal Hope

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control Shelter

Haltom City Animal Services